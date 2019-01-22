Indian forces martyr two Kashmiris in Shopian

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian occupied forces continued its atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and martyred two more youth in Shopian district on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service reports, the Indian forces killed the youth during a search operation in Heff Shirmal area of the district.

Meanwhile, despite snowfall and rains, people took to the streets and staged forceful demonstrations against the killing of the youth. Indian troops and police personnel fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring several of them.

The authorities have snapped mobile Internet service in the area.

On the other hand, the troops during door-to-door searches barged into several residential houses and harassed the inmates at Dandosa in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district.