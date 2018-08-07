Indian forces martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IoK

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Two more Kashmiri youth were martyred in Bandipora district of Indian occupied Kashmir on Tuesday as the Indian occupied forces continued its atrocities on the innocent people of Kashmir.

Kashmir Media Service reported that the occupied forces killed the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Govind in Gurez area of Bandipore district.

Earlier, four Indian soldiers including a Major were killed in an attack on a patrolling party of the Indian army in the area.

The operation continued till reports last came in, KMS reported.

Last week, at least nine citizens of IoK were martyred by Indian troops in Shopian and Sopore districts.

Earlier this year, in June, a United Nations report accused India of having used excessive force in occupied Kashmir to martyr and wound civilians since 2016, as it called for an international inquiry into the accusations of rights violations.

The first UN report on human rights in IoK focuses mainly on serious violations in the region from July 2016 to April 2018.

Activists estimate that up to 145 civilians were martyred by security forces and up to 20 civilians martyred by armed groups in the same period, it said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein called for maximum restraint and denounced the lack of prosecutions of Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir due to a 1990 law giving them what he called “virtual immunity”.

In a statement, Zeid called for a commission of inquiry by the Human Rights Council, which opens a three-week session in Geneva on Monday, into all violations. Alleged sites of mass graves in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu should be investigated, he said.

India rejected the report, calling it a “selective compilation of largely unverified information” that sought to build “a false narrative”, adding that it violated the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

