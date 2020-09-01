Indian forces martyred 24 Kashmiris in one month

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred twenty four Kashmiris and injured 59 in the month of August.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service (KMS), these killings rendered one woman widowed and four people orphaned.

During the period, at least fifty nine people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel.

The troops and police personnel also destroyed or damaged eleven residential houses and structures and also looted several houses in the month. The Indian forces in so-called operation arrested 98 people.

The number of martyred during current year has jumped to 172 in occupied Kashmir.

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Kashmiri people’s struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination had taken a new turn with an indigenous political resistance movement picking up in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a press conference, Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said the occupied region’s six political parties rejected Delhi’s Aug 5 move to annex the disputed territory and forged an alliance to wage a joint struggle aimed at reviving the old status of the territory.