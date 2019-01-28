Indian forces open fire on mentally challenged Pakistani man

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Indian military forces on Monday opened fire on a mentally challenged man who inadvertently crossed the border.

The Indian force arrested Mohammed Farooq, who crossed the border near Chamana Khord, Zafarwal, in injured condition.

The media of the neighbouring country has declared the injured youth a terrorist.

The aggrieved family of the 28-year-old victim appealed from the government to get the mentally abnormal man released from Indian arrest.

One of the family members said Farooq had gone mentally disabled five years ago. He appealed to the army chief and prime minister to bring him back.

At least three civilians, including a woman were injured in Jandrot Sector due to unprovoked firing by the Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the military’s media wing, Indian troops initiated unprovoked fire targeting civil population in Jandrot Sector along the LOC which resulted in injuries to a woman among three people.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts which initiated indiscriminate cease fire violation, reads the statement.