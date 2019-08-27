Indian forces prepare for major operation in Kashmir’s Soura locality

SRINAGAR (Monitoring Desk): Indian forces intend to conduct a major operation in occupied Kashmir’s Soura area, where violent clashes had erupted between protesters chanting slogans against New Delhi’s aggression and illegal occupation of the Muslim-majority region.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a top Indian police official said the Indian Army was busy preparing for the operation in the area where, on Friday, a demonstration rally was held on the call of the Himalayan region’s resistance leaders.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, scores of people defied the curfew again on Tuesday “in south, north, and central Kashmir…against India’s latest onslaught and imposition of Hindu culture on Kashmiri people”.

Many were injured when Indian Army soldiers opened fire, using pellets, bullets, and teargas shells on protesters in the Soura neighbourhood, it said, as New Delhi deliberately aimed to destroy businesses. Locals, the KMS added, were extremely concerned for “their teenaged sons, who were abducted by the troops during nocturnal raids”.

Earlier, on Friday, people had taken to the streets in Srinagar despite stringent curfew as well as other restrictions implemented to prevent the march from reaching the United Nations military observers’ office in the capital’s Sonawar area.

International media outlets reported that at least two people were wounded.

Separately, data from occupied Kashmir’s two main hospitals indicated that at least 152 people have suffered injuries from tear gas and pellets in the disputed region since India’s sweeping crackdown.

A local government official in occupied Kashmir, however, said the number of injured was probably higher than the figures from the two hospitals. The clashes occurred after Friday prayers, with Indian soldiers using pellet gun shells and teargas against the protesters.

The Kashmiri folks, on the other hand, were only using stones and rocks at the security forces.

The development of an upcoming crackdown comes as a communications and media blackout in occupied Kashmir continued through the 23rd consecutive day, with former chief ministers and other politicians still under house arrest.

According to various reports, there was a severe shortage of food and crucial medicines in occupied Kashmir, with no way for the locals to reach out to the outside world.

Friday’s protest started peacefully, shortly after noon as people started to congregate after the prayers, and went on for at least a couple of hours. It only turned violent when Indian soldiers tried to gain access through a street on the side and the demonstrators pushed them back.

The protest was primarily aimed to push back against the illegal occupation, Indian soldiers’ violence, and resist New Delhi’s efforts to change the regional demography. People also marched to demand the global fraternity to take serious notice over the genocide being committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The call for the march, which comprised men and women, was publicised through posters that appeared at various places in Kashmir while India blocked at least four out of five routes to the UN military observers’ office.