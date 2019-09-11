Indian Goldman executive ´stole millions´ to pay poker debts

Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: A senior Goldman Sachs executive in India was arrested Tuesday for allegedly duping the US bank out of millions of dollars to pay off online poker debts in China, police said.

Press reports said that Ashwani Jhunjhunwala, a vice president at the bank´s Bangalore office, swindled approximately $5.3 million and wired the money to China.

“The matter came to light during an internal audit done by the firm. The money was transferred to banks in China illegally,” police commissioner Bhaskar Rao told AFP.

A report in The Newsminute said that the executive accessed computers of his juniors on the pretext of training them and made them log into their systems.

Later, as captured on security cameras, he kept sending them on errands and used their systems to transfer money into a private bank account, reports said.

Goldman Sachs´s Indian unit was not immediately available for comment.