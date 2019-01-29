Indian govt seeks immediate construction of temple on Babri Masjid’s site

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): The Indian government has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking construction of a Hindu temple forthwith on place of Babri Masjid, Indian media reported.

The local Indian media said Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has expressed amusement over the filing of the petition.

Hearing for the conflict of Babri Masjid site has been being held in different Indian courts for the last 20 years.

In the run-up to a general election due by May 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and many Hindu outfits affiliated with the BJP have ratcheted up their demand for a new temple at the site of Babri Masjid.

Both Hindu and Muslim groups have petitioned the Supreme Court to help resolve the issue. The top court has sought more time to give its verdict.

The heavily fortified site, which looks like a small garrison town, is under the control of the Supreme Court.

In 2017, the Supreme Court of India reinstated criminal charges against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top leaders including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti for criminal conspiracy in the demolition of the 16th century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had petitioned the court for restoring criminal charges against the BJP leaders for demolishing Mughal-era mosque on December 6, 1992.

The incident enraged Muslims in the country by sparking communal riots which resulted in around 3000 deaths.