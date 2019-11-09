Indian govt stops Sidhu from entering Pakistan through Attari-Wagah border

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Indian government has barred Navjot Singh Sidhu from entering Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border, on Saturday.

Senator Faisal Javed had approached Sidhu to extend the invitation for the grand ceremony on November 9 (today) on a special directive from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was given permission by the Indian government to visit Pakistan to attend opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, but despite having a five-day visa the Indian authorities at Attari stopped the former cricketer from entering Pakistan.

In this regard, the sources said that Sidhu will now enter Pakistan from Kartarpur corridor.

It may be noted that on November 7, the Indian government had given political clearance to Navjot Sidhu to attend the Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony in Pakistan.

The Indian government allowed Navjot Sidhu to attend Kartarpur opening after he wrote the third letter to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking clearance to attend the event.

The Congress leader had written a third letter to Indian govt in which he maintained that if he receives no response, he will go to the shrine across the border like “any other pilgrim”.