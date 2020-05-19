Indian govt treating religious minorities as second-class citizens, says Asad Majeed

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan called on world community to play its role as Kashmiris are now enduring a ‘double lockdown’, and all religious minorities in India have been relegated to second-class citizens.

Asad Majeed, in an article published in an American newspaper, has said that Indian oppression is not new to Kashmiris as successive Indian governments had brutalized Kashmiris and denied them their right to self-determination.

Referring to President Donald Trump’s repeated offers to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir, Ambassador Khan said that the U.S. leader wants resolution of the decades-old dispute and anyone who shares a shares a vision of lasting peace in South Asia would welcome the president’s offer.

Asad Majeed pointed out that at a time when other countries are facilitating the free flow, exchange and sharing of information to fight the pandemic, India has imprisoned Kashmiris in an information black hole.

Ambassador Khan said Prime Minister Modi’s party had mastered the art of using dog-whistle rhetoric and incitement of religious hatred as an instrument for getting out the vote. The BJP starts to whip up hatred against Indian Muslims and Pakistan whenever it espies an election on the horizon, he added.