Indian hackers take down Swabi University website

F.P. Report

SWABI: Indian hackers have hacked the website of the University of Swabi on Saturday.

A spokesperson of the university has confirmed the news and informed that the university administration was in contact with the company that provides hosting to the website in this regard.

How the hackers managed to hack the website despite usual multiple arrangements to prevent such digital hacking attacks, is still unknown.

According to TechJuince.com, Indian hackers going by the name of “ICREW Hackers”, led by “H45H_C47”, were responsible for the hacking of the University of Swabi website.

As per the current version of the website, the hackers have done this as revenge from Pakistani hackers for taking down multiple Indian sites. How the hack was achieved is still unknown but as of right now the website is still in the hands of the hackers.

This hack could be the second highest-profile attack on a Pakistani institution, the first one being the Russian hacker’s attack on PIA and they put the PIA network and database up for sale on the dark web.

The hackers have their own YouTube page as well as a Facebook page that they have given the link to after hacking the website. Their Facebook page claims that they are part of the Indian Cyber Research and Empower Wing.

The organization was formed in 2018 according to the page. The group has also claimed the responsibility for hacking multiple Pakistan sites before including many government websites.

According to a Nepali newspaper, the group also hacked the website of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal in May 2020.

The University of Swabi is a public sector university situated in Anbar, Swabi, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, established in 2012 in the then ANP-led government which decided to upgrade Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan campus to a full-fledged university.

The university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in 28 teaching departments such as Agriculture, Law, Economics, Computer Science, Linguistics to name a few.