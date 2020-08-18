Indian Home Minister Amit Shah hospitalised again after recovering from coronavirus

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Indian Home Minister Amit Shah was hospitalised again on Tuesday, days after he said he had recovered from COVID-19.

Shah, a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the virtual number two in his cabinet, was admitted to the government-run All India Institute for Medical Sciences in New Delhi, the hospital said in a statement.

“He is comfortable and continuing his work from the hospital,” it said, adding he had tested negative for COVID-19.

Shah had been admitted to the hospital on August 3 after catching the coronavirus.

“I request all of you who came in contact with me in the last few days to isolate yourselves and get tested,” Shah had said in a tweet.

Shah, 55, had said he had got himself tested after exhibiting initial symptoms of COVID-19. “My health is fine but I am being hospitalised on the advice of doctors,” he added.

India has reported the world’s third-largest number of coronavirus infections after the United States and Brazil, with cases topping 50,000 every day since July 30. India’s cases jumped by 55,079 on Tuesday, taking the total to 2.7 million, while deaths rose by 876 to a total of 51,797.

Courtesy: (Reuters)