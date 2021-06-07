Indian illegal actions can’t change status of IIOJK: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Spokesperson Monday said that India could neither change the disputed status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, nor could it force Kashmiris and Pakistan to accept the illegal outcomes.

Expressing serious concerns over certain reports, the spokesperson, in a press release, said these reports indicated that India might be plotting further division, bifurcation and demographic changes in the IIOJK to perpetuate its illegal occupation.

“No new instrument of occupation shall have any legal effect,” it was declared.

The international community, including the United Nations, world parliaments, international human rights and humanitarian organizations and global media were called upon to take immediate cognizance of the situation.

“India must be stopped from any further illegal action in the occupied territory,” it added.