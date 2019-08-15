Indian Independence Day observed as Black Day

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistanis as well as Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world are observing Indian Independence Day as Black Day today in protest against unprecedented brutalities being perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The decision to observe Black Day was taken at the meeting of National Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan after Indian government decision to abrogate Article 370 and 35 A.

Pakistan strongly rejected Indian unilateral decision to abolish special status for occupied Kashmir aimed at bringing structural change to disputed status of the territory.

National flag of Pakistan flown half-mast and black flags were hoisted on public buildings, roads to symbolize the protest against Indian illegal attempt to annex Jammu and Kashmir.

Protest rallies were taken out in all parts of the country, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter organized a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad today.

The participants of the demonstration expressed concern over the increasing Indian atrocities, illegal detentions and imposition of continued curfew by India in occupied Kashmir.

They warned the Indian government to desist from suppressing the people of the territory through military might and other oppressive tactics.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf held a rally in front of Foreign Office Islamabad to mark Indian Independence Day as a Black Day today.

A larger number of PTI leaders and workers participated in the rally.

They were holding banners, flags of Pakistan and Kashmir chanting anti-Indian slogans.

PTI Secretary General Amir Mahmood Kiani, Asad Umer and Senator Faisal Javed led the rally.

Addressing the rally, PTI leader Asad Umer said Kashmir is an internationally disputed territory which should be resolved according to the UN resolutions.

He said India has violated international laws by revoking special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone said it should be clear to Modi that India cannot continue its occupation as Pakistani nation is with their Kashmiri brethren.

Earlier, PTI leaders held a meeting with UN Observer Mission officials at Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad and presented a memorandum to representative of the UN Mission.

To mark India’ s Independence Day as a Black Day, a ceremony was held at F-9 Park Islamabad this evening.

On the occasion, three thousand black balloons were released in the air which marked India’s illegal occupation in Occupied Kashmir and its atrocities.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said Kashmir dispute is internationally recognized which has once again gained world’s attention.

He said UN Security Council session on Kashmir issue to be held in New York tomorrow, which is a great diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

He said India has violated international laws by revoking special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Murad Saeed said Pakistan has always stood by Kashmiris against India’s hegemonic ambitions and Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured that he will raise the issue at every international forum.

In Muzaffarabad, a rally was taken out to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day.

In Punjab, protest rallies were also taken out across the country today to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day and express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Main protest rally was taken out from Governor’s House in Lahore this evening, which culminated at Faisal Chowk in front of Assembly Building.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Provincial Minister and personalities from all walks of life took part in rally in large number.

Participants of rally were carrying banners, inscribed with slogans against Indian atrocities in occupied state.

Addressing rally, Punjab Governor said that people of have shown their love for Kashmiri brothers and sisters, being suppressed by Indian forces.

In Multan, a procession was taken out by the staff of Nishter hospital in which the protestors wore chains to protest against the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris.

A big rally arranged by district administration Multan was taken out from the residence of Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar.