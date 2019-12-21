Indian military in Kashmir – Fighting intangibles

Amjad Mahmood

India has deployed approximately 900,000 troops in Kashmir in addition to local Police force. This makes Indian occupied Kashmir (101,338 sq kms) the most militarized zone in the world (In Afghanistan US troops touched 100,000 at peak of operations).

On 5 August 2019, the abrogation of Article 370 of Constitution by current Indian government, which guaranteed special status to Kashmir has plunged the region in to a chaos further complicating the oldest dispute on UN agenda. Two nuclear armed neighbours with bitter rivalry, deep rooted history of hate and a conflict embedded in faith is a perfect recipe that puts regional peace and millions of lives at stake. Indian confidence in this annexation and violation of all international and bilateral agreements surfaces from two pivots, economy and military. While economy might work in virtual domain, military strength is what physically wins a conflict and remains the pivot of any armed adventure.

Between 2008 and 2018, 4,059 people were killed in separatist violence, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, a human rights group. Between 1989 and 2008, more than 47,000 people were killed in separatist violence, according to the Indian government. Some human rights groups and nongovernmental organizations say the death toll is even higher. The Kashmiri freedom struggle which was initially alleged to be supported by Pakistan has since last two decades transformed in to a totally indigenous movement. This has been made possible by use of brutal tactics and human rights abuses by Indian state. Pulwama suicide bombing is a case in point where a local Kashmiri boy blew himself to avenge the brutal treatment he was meted out by Indian Army / Police. (He was reportedly arrested six times and released each time without any charges). Using rape as a weapon of war, pellet guns to blind 1000s, apprehending and killings without charges have added fuel to an already flammable situation waiting to ignite beyond anyone’s control.

Any military in the world would miserably fail if it is not supported by masses. For a soldier, fighting without a valid reason and to put his life on the line is merely a suicide waiting to happen. Similar feel can be a result of conducting or being part of a group inducing human rights abuses which any human desists and resists. After all, soldiers are human too in essence. This environment creates frustration, dejection, feel of helplessness and anger when coupled with service related issues, resulting in suicide. Indian military sadly has been put to test in IOK by current Indian government since decades.

According to the US Department of Defense Suicide Event Report (DoDSER) annual report 2015, the standardized suicide rate was 20.2 per 100,000 for the Active component. For the Reserves component, the rates were 24.7 per 100,000 and 27.1 per 100,000 for the National Guard. For India, data tabled in Indian parliament shows that between 2011 and 2018, there were 891 deaths by suicide in Indian armed forces. Suicides were highest in the Army totaling 707, while 92 personnel committed suicide in 2017 alone, making it among the highest number in the world militaries. Despite all the measures taken by the Indian Government over the years to address the personal grievances of the armed forces personnel, if suicides continue to occur then it seems that Government is also being parsimonious in acknowledging the role played by other factors. Because most of the suicides occur while on duty and mostly reported from Jammu and Kashmir or the North East, the link between suicide with stress and trauma related to their active duty in operations cannot be divorced. While prolonged deployment in counter-insurgency operations in J&K and northeast takes its toll on the physical endurance and mental health of soldiers, it is compounded by other problems such as ineffectual leadership and sometimes humiliation at the hands of their officers.

Now relate the above mentioned cases with Mujahideen in Afghanistan and later Taliban. How many suicides did world hear in their camps since Afghan war began in late 70s, almost none. Not that those poorly armed and rag tag soldiers in local dress didn’t had personal and psychological issues, but hey had a reason to fight, they had support from public (if not from all segments at least from most) and enjoyed higher moral ground throughout the campaign. This factor alone has managed them to survive and outlive two super powers of modern times and maintain their centuries old track record of beating back foreign invaders.

If now Indian military presence in IOK is correctly and objectively analysed, someone in New Delhi should get worried. Decades long deployment without respite, non-availability of a motivating factor (as Indian Army is being employed in suppression mode), a borrowed concept from Muslims of Shaheed (concept has a religious connotation of a higher cause and cannot be equated with mere suppression or protecting land), a hostile public in front, a terrain suiting freedom fighters and not a standing conventional army which moves with heavy logistics and lengthy convoys, numerous choke points and ambush sites, continuous fear of an attack, weather acclimatization issues and with no possibility of hiding a large signature presents insurmountable challenges to Indian Army in IOK. Add up these factors with above mentioned suicide rates, the scenario looks bleak for any success that Indian military is expected to achieve in IOK.

In case of a kinetic conflict with neighboring Pakistan, the mosaic seems to be tilting against India. Pakistan Army is a relatively much smaller, cohesive military force, has fought a nail biting battle against terrorists for a decade plus and has successfully beaten them back (only example in the world where a military has won over terrorist advances effectively). This decade long war has made Pakistan Army a battle hardened, fearless and an aggressive force with morale on a very high index.

Moreover, sharing a common faith with people across the LOC brings in a feel of savior of humans rather of a brutal oppressor. In essence, these intangible factors that Pakistan enjoys shall be the deciding factor in any conflict.

Keeping in view that public support that Pakistan is likely to enjoy in J&K was never so open and evident before, in combo with all intangibles Pakistan is turning out to be a better bet in this conflict. These all smaller segments of the equation are to be factored in to predict the end state of any kinetic conflict.

While India enjoys a better clout in international comity, has better economic muscle and sustainability, the application of strength on ground is what makes a state establish her writ. However, if application of strength is not synergized in all domains physical victory is likely to remain a utopian thought.

Wars are ruthless in nature; with both opponents possessing the “ultimate weapon” its hangover shall dictate the limits of conflict too. Any more than expected victory or loss shall bring in the big factor at play accompanied with weight of world powers. Whatever the result may surface out in any Indo-Pak kinetic conflict (localized to J&K), India despite her military might stands at a greater disadvantage. Her military pride, national ego, international image, domestic confidence and arrogance of Modi will be at stake standing against numerous intangibles, while Pakistan will be entering the conflict riding on the success of much harder fought battle spanning a decade, better on ground support and situation, recent morale raising performance of 27th Feb 2019 (air combat where Indian pride was seriously dented) and with the feel of knights in shining armour out on a mission to save fellow men of faith.