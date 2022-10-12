Indian Navy’s fighter aircraft crashes

NEW DELHI (Agencies): A fighter jet of the Indian Navy crashed, on Wednesday, off the Goa coast.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian Navy in a brief statement said that its MiG 29K aircraft on a routine sortie over sea off Goa developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. It said, the pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search and rescue operation. “The pilot is reported to be in stable condition. The Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident,” the statement said.

