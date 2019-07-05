Indian occupied forces martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

F.P. Report

SRINAGAR: The Indian occupied forces martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of the occupied Kashmir, on Friday.

Kashmir Media Service reported that the troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Shopian.

Following the martyrdom of the youth, the puppet administration suspended the Internet and the Cellular services in the area.

In the month of June, Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred 28 Kashmiris including two youth in a fake encounter in the occupied Kashmir.

According to the data issued by Kashmir Media Service, the killings rendered two women widowed and three children orphaned.

During the period, 130 people were injured due to the use of brute force including the firing of bullets, pellets, PAVA and teargas shells by the Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful protesters while 97 people including Hurriyat activists and students were arrested during house raids and crackdown operations.

The troops also destroyed and damaged 18 residential houses and molested a girl during the month.