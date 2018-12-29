Indian occupied forces martyr two more Kashmiris in Pulwama

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: The occupied Indian forces continued its state terrorism and martyred two more Kashmiri youth in a search and cordon operation in Karewas Renzipora area of Pulwama district on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service report, the report of killing youth in the area erupted massive demonstrations in Pulwama, Awantipora, Islamabad, Shopian and other areas of south Kashmir against the killing of the people.

Indian police and troops used brute force to disperse the protesters, injuring several persons including a journalist. Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of the martyred youth in his native Koil village in Pulwama district.

The participants raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Complete shutdown was observed in most parts of south Kashmir where the occupation authorities suspended mobile internet and train services. The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, strongly denounced the frequent cordon and search operations by Indian troops in south Kashmir, terming the act as a collective punishment.

Meanwhile, forceful demonstrations were held in Hyderpora, Maisuma, Nowhatta, Dargah Hazratbal and other areas of Srinagar against the killing spree unleashed by the Indian troops across the occupied territory. The demonstrations were participated by Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Muhammad Rafiq Awaisi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Rameez Raja, Imtiaz Haider, Imtiaz Ahmed Shah, Shakeel Ahmed Butt, Khawaja Firdous, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Maqbool Magami, Aashiq Hussain and Abdul Rasheed Lone.

Several people including a girl sustained injuries when Indian police and troops subjected peaceful protesters to brute force in Kunzar area of Baramulla district, today. The demonstrators were demanding the whereabouts of a missing youth, Shakir Mushtaq Sheikh.