Indian occupied forces martyred 16 Kashmiris in last month: report

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian occupied forces continued its atrocities and martyred 16 Kashmiris including women and children during the last month of September.

Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported that of those martyred six youth were killed in fake encounters. The killings rendered one woman widowed and two children orphaned.

During the period, 281 people were injured in the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel. As many as 157 people including Hurriyet activists and youth were arrested during the period.

The authorities also disallowed people to offer Friday prayers four times at the grand mosques including Jamia Masjid and Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar and other areas of the territory.

Twenty-five residential houses were damaged and destroyed during the siege and search operations and four women molested by the Indian troops, paramilitary forces and police personnel in the month.