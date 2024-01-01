Indian plane makes medical emergency landing at Karachi airport

F.P. Report

KARACHI : An Indian airliner carrying 186 passengers from Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport last night after a passenger fell ill, the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) said on Saturday.

According to a PAA’s statement, an IndiGo flight made a “medical emergency landing” at the Jinnah International Airport at 10:54pm on Friday night.

It said a passenger was “immediately provided with medicines”, following which the person’s “condition improved”. After a doctor declared the passenger fit to fly, the flight departed for its destination of Jeddah at around 2am, the statement added.

According to FlightRadar24, which tracks flights, the aircraft was an Airbus A321-271NX model with flight number 6E63.