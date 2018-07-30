Indian PM greets Imran over success in election

NEW DELHI (INP): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan over party’s success in the General Election 2018.

Modi congratulated Imran during telephonic contact, according to the sources.

Modi expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan, and reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood.

Earlier in the day, the PTI had claimed it has the required number of seats to form a government in centre and Punjab.

According to PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, the National Assembly is of around 328-330 members, out of which the PTI currently enjoys the support of 168 members, including women and minority seats.

Once the party forms the government in the centre, Imran Khan is expected to become the next prime minister of the country.

Advertisements