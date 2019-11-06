Indian PM Modi’s next target will be Indus Water Treaty warns Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Indian Prime Minister’s next target will be the Indus Water Treaty, on Wednesday.

Fawad Chaudhry said this on twitter, he tweeted, saying Pakistan should prepare for a “serious loss” as the nation’s attention has been diverted from Kashmir due to the internal conspiracies.

“Modi’s next target will be Indus Water Treaty. Don’t know how India is tolerating Pakistan’s share of water,” said the minister.

Underlining the seriousness of the matter, he said Pakistan has no time to blink and must be ready.

The Indus Water Treaty is a water-distribution treaty between India and Pakistan, brokered by the World Bank.