Indian PM will attend G20 Rome Summit and Glasgow conference

NEW DELHI (TASS): Ind-ian Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi will take part in the G20 Summit in Rome on October 30-31 and then travel to Glasgow for the 26th Conference of the P-arties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on November 1-2 … This was reported on Sunday by the Indian Foreign Ministry on the official website .

“The Prime Minister will take part in the 16th G20 S-ummit in Rome from Octo-ber 30 to 31, 2021, at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi,” the statement said.

The Indian Foreign Ministry indicates that this will be the eighth G20 summit, which will be attended by Modi. The prime minister will also hold several bilateral meetings, including with the Italian prime minister, the Foreign Ministry said.

After that, Narendra Mo-di will travel to Glasgow, where he will take part in the meeting of world leaders during the 26th Conf-erence of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-26), the su-mmit will be held on No-vember 1-2, 2021.