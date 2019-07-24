Indian police arrest 21 in Occupied Kashmir
/ July 24, 2019
F.P. Report
ISLAMABAD: In Occupied Kashmir, at least 21 youth have been arrested by Indian forces in Islamabad and Srinagar areas.
KMS reports, Indian police arrested the youth including two brothers of a prominent freedom activist, Tariq Ahmad Khan identified as Waheed Ahmad Khan and Abid Ahmad Khan.
Meanwhile, India’s National Investigation Agency raided a residential house of LOC trade Businessman Ghulam Ahmad Wani at Achgoza Rajpora in Pulwama district.