Indian police arrest 21 in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: In Occupied Kashmir, at least 21 youth have been arrested by Indian forces in Islamabad and Srinagar areas.

KMS reports, Indian police arrested the youth including two brothers of a prominent freedom activist, Tariq Ahmad Khan identified as Waheed Ahmad Khan and Abid Ahmad Khan.

Meanwhile, India’s National Investigation Agency raided a residential house of LOC trade Businessman Ghulam Ahmad Wani at Achgoza Rajpora in Pulwama district.