Indian police arrest 21 youth in Occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR (Web Desk): In Occupied Kashmir, at least 21 youth have been arrested by Indian forces in Islamabad and Srinagar areas, Kashmir Media Service reports,

Indian police arrested youth including two brothers of a prominent freedom activist, Tariq Ahmad Khan identified as Waheed Ahmad Khan and Abid Ahmad Khan.

Meanwhile, India’s National Investigation Agency raided a residential house of trader and businessman Ghulam Ahmad Wani at Achgoza Rajpora in Pulwama district.

A day after President of the United States Donald Trump said that he was ready to mediate between India and Pakistan for the resolution of Kashmir dispute, Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq earlier today welcomed the statement.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, “Being the most affected party, the people of Kashmir want an early resolution to the lingering Kashmir conflict.”

He said he has been asking for dialogue at all levels and that every effort that pushes India and Pakistan in that direction is welcome by the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Resistance leaders Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Mohammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi Mohammad Yousuf Naqash Gulam Nabi Wasim and Gulam Nabi War in their statements termed the joint press briefing of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump as historic.

People’s Political Party (PPP) Chairman and APHC leader, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War appreciated US President’s concern and said it is a good omen for India, Pakistan and people of Kashmir.

The Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement said world powers cannot remain a silent spectator to the continued bloodshed and suffering of the Kashmiris.

He said this is a moral as well as a constitutional responsibility of the US and other big powers to promote peace and development in South Asian which is not possible until Kashmir issue is resolved as per the wishes and aspirations of the people of the disputed territory.