Indian prisoner allegedly takes own life in Karachi’s Malir Jail

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An Indian prisoner has allegedly died by suicide inside Karachi’s Malir District Jail.

According to jail authorities, the inmate, identified as Gaurav, son of Ram Anand, went to the prison restroom and allegedly ended his life by hanging himself.

Gaurav was sent to Malir’s District Prison and Correctional Facility (DP & CF) by the court of Karachi’s Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate West on February 17, 2022.

On March 25, 2025, he was found hanging in the barracks’ restroom using a rope. The duty doctor examined him and declared him dead at 2:20am.

Following the incident, the duty magistrate completed an on-site investigation and ordered that the body be kept at the Edhi Cold Storage in Sohrab Goth until legal formalities were completed.

Jail authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.