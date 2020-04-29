Indian provocations along LoC threat to regional peace: Army Chief

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Indian provocations along Line of Control are a threat to regional peace and stability.

He gave the remarks during a visit to forward troops along Line of Control.

The Army Chief said blatant atrocities by Indian occupation forces on innocent Kashmiris and unethical targeting of civil population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is unacceptable.

He reiterated that Indian Army shall always get befitting response to ceasefire violations.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LOC and defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all costs.

The Army Chief was briefed about latest situation, Indian troops’ frequent ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent civilians along LoC and Pakistan Army’s response.

Appreciating operational preparedness and high morale of troops, the Army Chief lauded officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism.

The COAS also appreciated the formation for strict adherence to COVID protocols and proactive assistance to Govt of AJ&K in fighting Corona. He said Army will continue to support national efforts against the pandemic.

Earlier, Corps Commander Rawalpindi, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received the Army Chief at the LOC.