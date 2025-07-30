Indian proxies will face same fate as in ‘Marka-e-Haq’: Field marshal

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said that Indian-backed terrorist proxies will face the same humiliation and defeat as in “Marka-e-Haq”, declaring that groups like Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan are pawns in India’s hybrid warfare campaign against Pakistan.

Addressing participants of the 16th National Workshop Balochistan (NWB), the COAS condemned what he called India’s open patronage of terrorism and proxy networks. He said India, having failed in the ideological and narrative domain, was now resorting to indirect tactics to destabilise Pakistan.

Proxies will meet same end as Indian narrative

“After suffering defeat in Marka-e-Haq, India is accelerating its proxy warfare. But these proxies will meet the same fate as India’s discredited narratives,” he said, according to the statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The workshop was attended by parliamentarians, civil society members, journalists, educationists, youth and officials from Balochistan.

Field Marshal Munir stated that terrorists do not belong to any religion, sect or ethnic group and described them as agents of instability. He said such elements only serve the interests of hostile foreign powers.

He reiterated the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to uproot terrorism, maintain national cohesion and ensure peace, particularly in Balochistan, which he said holds key importance in the country’s future progress.

Balochistan’s development vital for national stability

Calling Balochistan’s development essential for national growth, the COAS stressed that “economic and social uplift in the province is not just a regional need but a national guarantee of stability.” He also highlighted the importance of institutional harmony and a unified national response to internal and external threats.

He said the army was fully prepared to respond to any security threat, while still being committed to regional peace.

Need for unity and collective resolve

Field Marshal Munir said that national unity is the only way to defeat the designs of Pakistan’s enemies, and that the people of Balochistan have always shown resilience in the face of foreign-sponsored subversion.

The interactive session concluded with a question-and-answer segment, during which the army chief addressed concerns from participants regarding security, development and regional affairs.

DG ISPR echoes message of unity in Lahore session

Separately, Director General of ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, during a special session in Lahore with youth and interfaith representatives, reiterated that Pakistan is a peaceful and forward-looking country.

He described Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos as a landmark success, calling it “a collective victory of the people and armed forces.”

“People from all communities, without any religious or sectarian divide, stood united like a solid wall. This unity is our greatest strength—and the enemy can never break it,” the DG ISPR stated.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s internal cohesion will always overcome external threats, and said the country’s progress depends on shared purpose and solidarity.