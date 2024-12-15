Indian rapper Badshah fined for violating traffic rules, team denies allegations

(Web Desk): Indian rapper Badshah is facing backlash after reports emerged alleging he was fined for a traffic violation in Gurugram, a city in Haryana, on December 15, 2024.

The rapper was reportedly part of a convoy that was fined $182 for driving on the wrong side of the road.

Gurugram Police said the incident involved a Mahindra Thar, which was fined under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving. While Badshah was part of the convoy, it remains unclear whether he was the one driving the vehicle.

Virender Vij, Gurugram’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), confirmed that the Thar was registered under the name Dipender Hooda of Panipat. Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer, further clarified that the investigation was based on the number plate of the vehicle involved, and that further inquiries were being conducted.

Badshah’s team has strongly denied the allegations, issuing a statement labelling the claims as “defamatory” and “false”. The statement clarified that Badshah was not behind the wheel and dismissed the allegations as unfounded.

The incident has sparked public debate over the enforcement of traffic laws, with many calling for greater accountability, regardless of a person’s celebrity status.

Hania and I are good friends: Badshah

Hania Aamir and Badshah’s friendship is the kind of blissful cross-border encounter that is sure to have any enthusiast gushing. This has prompted fans to speculate whether or not the two might be sharing a deeper connection. However, the Indian rapper turned down all rumours by clarifying the Pakistani actor’s position in his life.

“Hania is a very good friend of mine, and we share a great connection. We have a lot of fun whenever we meet, and that’s all there is to it. She is happy in her life and I am in mine. Our equation is wonderful, but people often misinterpret it and see what they want to believe,” Badshah said at the Sahitya AajTak 2024 event, as per India Today.

When the host mentioned an instance qualifying Hania of knowing everything about him, he said, “What can I say? We’re just that close as friends.” His down-to-earth statement rings true for those with meaningful friendships that need not be viewed in a romantic light in order to be authentic.

A lack of romantic affection does not downplay the bond that the two celebrities share. In conversation with Haroon Rashid on BBC Asian Network, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actor opened up about the origins of the Insta-famous friendship.

Mentioning that the friendship didn’t start off as something grand, she said, “It was just on Instagram. On one of my crazy reels, he commented something. And my friend was like, ‘Hey, Badshah commented on your post.’ And I said, ‘Really?’ Then I looked at it and saw that he had DM-ed me, so then we spoke a little bit.”

Earlier in the conversation, Hania spoke up about the rumours, stating that she believes the problem to be the fact that she’s not yet married, which fuels such speculations. “I don’t know why that happens. It’s not even just Badshah. It’s with any singleton around me,” she joked.