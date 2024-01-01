Indian star Himanshi Khurana all praise for Saba Qamar’s acting prowess

(Web Desk) : Bigg Boss Season 13 contender and Indian actress Himanshi Khurana has revealed that Saba Qamar is her favourite actor.

Holding a question answer session on Instagram, the Indian actor expressed her love for Saba Qamar and said, “Saba Qamar is my most favourite Pakistani actress without doubt.”

Actress Saba Qamar started her career in 2004 and never looked back after entering the world of acting.

Himanshi Khurrana’s name made headlines last year after breakup with Asim Riaz, citing religion as the reason for this decision that she is sacrificing love for religion.

Recently, Himanshi Khurrana held a question and answer session on the photo and video sharing app Instagram to chat with its users.

During a question and answer session, someone mocked Himanshi Khurana for losing weight, while someone questioned her professional and personal qualities.

A user wrote, “Tell me the name of any most favourite Pakistani actress or actor”.

Himanshi Khurana wasted no time and said Saba Qamar was her favourite actress.

Users seem to be appreciating the love between artists across the borders, while expressing their love for each other also becomes a source of social media buzz.