Indian superstar Irrfan Khan dies at 54

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away in Mumbai today. He was rushed to hospital on Tuesday following colon infection and was admitted to the ICU.

Irrfan Khan in March 2018 revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer that can target various parts of the body.

The news comes just two days after the actor’s mother Saeda Begum breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur where she used to stay.

However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother’s last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.

Khan had undergone treatment abroad for several months in 2019. His last movie that was released is Angrezi Medium. He has also acted in several remarkable movies like Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Haider, Piku and Hindi Medium. He has also acted in Hollywood films like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spiderman and Life of Pi.

Official statement released to Indian media says “I trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen.”

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.”

“Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.