Indian troops kill five youth in IIOJK

F.P. Report

SRINAGAR: At least five Kashmir youths have reportedly been killed on Friday in what Indian brute forces claim to be a series of search operations that are carried out to silence the dissent against the occupation of Kashmir.

The state-sponsored operations have claimed lives of two youths in the Srinagar region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Separately, three more youths were killed in the Sopore region of IIOJK, local media reports have confirmed.

The Kashmir resistance alliance All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has termed the slaughter of innocent Kashmir people state brutality. APHC said the savage state is not returning the bodies of the dead to the bereaving families.

APHC and other Kashmir groups have held protests across IIOJK to denounce the affliction by Indian forces despite the illegal occupation of their lands.