Indian troops martyr 15 more Kashmiri youth in IOK

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred 15 Kashmiri youth in the past 24 hours in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Indian troops martyred 13 youth during a violent military operation in Mendhar and other villages of Poonch district on Monday.

The operation was launched by Indian troops on 28th May in the areas of the district.

Indian troops also martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on Tuesday. The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Saimoh area of the district.

Meanwhile, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday strongly denounced the continuing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

In a statement released from Islamabad, the minister said Indian occupying forces are martyring Kashmiri youth and inflicting worst kind of brutalities on innocent Kashmiris for the last seven decades.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that extrajudicial killings are on the rise in the held valley.

The minister saluted the valiant Kashmiris who have shown utmost resolve and steadfastness in their demand for right of self-determination despite all Indian atrocities.