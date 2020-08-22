Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district on Saturday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Saloosa in Kreeri area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in. Indian police arrested two youth, Showkat Ahmed Butt and Aadil Fayaz Butt, from Ganderbal and Islamabad districts.

Meanwhile, a report released by the research section of Kashmir Media Service on the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, today, said that religious minorities were being persistently hounded in India under rogue Modi’s regime. It said, India has snatched every right including religious freedom of Kashmiri Muslims. The report said that Narendra Modi-led fascist government’s moves to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory are proof of the fact that India targets people because of their faith.

It added that recent anti-Muslim riots in Delhi and Indian Supreme Court’s Babri Masjid verdict are ample proofs that India is becoming increasingly intolerable for Muslims.

The family members of a missing PhD scholar, Hilal Ahmed, held a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar to seek his whereabouts. The 27-year-old Hilal Ahmed, a resident of Bemina area of Srinagar, went missing on 14th June, this year, in Gangabal area of Gand-erbal district where he had gone for trekking along with his friends.

On the other hand, prominent pro-India political parties in IIOJK, today, said that abrogation of Article 370 changed the relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and India. A joint statement signed by the leaders of the political parties including National Conference, Con-gress and Peoples Democ-ratic Party said their politics will be subservient to the sacred goal of reverting to the status of IIOJK as it existed on August 04, 2019.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed, and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Imran, in a meeting in Islamabad strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks by a BJP leader, Satpal Sharma, in Reasi district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.