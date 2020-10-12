Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Srinagar on Monday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Rambagh area of the city. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier of Sashastra Seema Bal committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Vilagam area of Kupwara district, today. This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to 477 since January 2007.

It is worth mentioning here that two Indian soldiers took their lives in the occupied territory in the two consecutive days.