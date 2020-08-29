Indian troops martyr three in IOK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today, raising the number of the slain youth in the territory to seven from yesterday.

The troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation at Zadoora in Pulwama. Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack in the same area. The troops martyred four youth during a similar operation in Kiloora area of Shopian district, yesterday.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyred youth.

He said that the Kashmiri people would not let the sacrifices of their martyrs go waste and would accomplish their mission at all costs.

He condemned the use of brute force on Muharram processions and arbitrary arrests of youth in Srinagar, Badgam and other areas of the territory.

Defying restrictions and ban on Muharram processions, people took out processions and held mourning prayers in Srinagar and Badgam.

The speakers reaffirmed Kashmiris’ resolve to continue freedom movement till it reached its logical conclusion.