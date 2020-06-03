Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today, raising the number of the martyred youth to 18 since Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Kangan area of the district. The troops after sealing all the entry and exit points of the area are conducting door-to-door searches.

The troops during military operations martyred two youth in Saimoh area of Pulwama district, yesterday, and thirteen others in different areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts on Monday.

The operation was launched by Indian troops on 28th May in the areas of the district.

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of 15 Kashmiris in a single day by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan is deeply concerned over unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and so-called “anti-infiltration” operations.

While the international community is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, India is busy intensifying its brutalization of the Kashmiri people, she added.

The spokesperson urged the international community to take immediate steps to stop India from committing serious crimes against the Kashmiri people.