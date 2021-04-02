Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

F.P. Report

SRINAGAR: The Indian forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed by troops during a cordon-off and search operation in Kakpora area of the district. The operation was underway till the last reports came in.

Several youth, including a girl, were injured by Indian troops’ firing in the area.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said unless India does not revisit its August 5, 2019 decision to annex Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan could not normalise ties with its nuclear-armed neighbour.

The development comes after the federal cabinet rejected an Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) suggestion to import cotton yarn and sugar from India.

The decision to turn down the proposal was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.