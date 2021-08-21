Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiris in Pulwama

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in the Pulwama district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The youth were killed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Nagbarean Tral area of the district, reported Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

The operation was going on till the last reports came in.

Call for release of Kashmiri political prisoners

Top Opposition leaders of India came together on a virtual platform to give a call for unity and working together for the “ultimate goal” of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections besides demanding restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and release of political prisoners.

In a joint statement, the political parties also demanded the holding of free and fair elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Release all political prisoners in J-K. Restore full statehood including J&K cadre of central services. Conduct free and fair election at the earliest,” read the opposition statement.

However, the joint statement was silent on the demand for restoration of Article 370.

The online meeting of opposition parties convened by Sonia Gandhi also saw the participation of the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, who were respectively represented by Dr Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.