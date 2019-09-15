Indian troops martyr three youth in occupied Kashmir

F.P. Report

SRINAGAR: Indian occupation forces in their unabated acts of state terrorism in occupied Kashmir on Sunday martyred three youth in Jammu region, as unprecedented military siege and communication blockade entered 42nd day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, The troops killed two youth in a fake encounter in Kathua district on Thursday, while another youth identified as Akhlaq Ahmad Khan, was picked up by police from a market and was killed a few hours later at Janipur police station in Jammu city. The Indian authorities had not made the Thursday’s killings public as yet.

The family members of the third victim, Akhlaq Ahmad Khan, were called by the police over phone and were asked to collect his dead body from the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu. They protested against the custodial death of Akhlaq Ahmad Khan and demanded a strong action against the policemen involved in the gruesome murder.

Meanwhile, Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region continued to remain under military siege for 42nd consecutive day, today with all shops, markets and business establishments closed while public transport off the roads. Besides, communication services including mobile, internet and TV channels are snapped from 5th of August, the day India scrapped Kashmir’s special status. A majority of people are not timely informed about the death of their loved ones because of the military clampdown. Women married out of the native towns of their parents are the worst hit.

The clampdown has also caused a severe humanitarian crisis as there is acute shortage of daily commodities like food stuff, milk and life-saving medicines in the territory.

Despite curfew and restrictions and the severe curtailment of internet and mobile phone services, there has been an average of nearly 20 protests per day against India’s illegal occupation over the past six weeks. A media report quoting government officials said that public demonstrations have been constant against India in the Kashmir valley, mostly in Srinagar. The report added that there had been 722 protests since August 5, with Baramulla district and Pulwama the biggest hotspots after Srinagar.

Sheema Mohsin, who along with a three-member delegation of Welfare Party of India, visited occupied Kashmir from September 12 and 13 in a media interview in New Delhi said that around 40,000 Kashmiris have been arrested by Indian forces since 5th August.

As many as 15 leftist and Sikh organisations in Punjab have jointly condemned Indian government’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and divide it into two Union territories. The development is much significant as these organizations never shared dice over the past three decades. However, under the banner of ‘Solidarity Committee for Kashmiri Struggle’ they have also supported the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.