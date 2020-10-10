Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian troops have martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their fresh act of state terrorism.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of the district. The operation was continued till last reports came in.

On the other hand, a 14-year-old boy, Khushdil Gulzar, was injured after he was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Lethpora area of Pulwama district.

Earlier on October 6, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said India’s hostile behaviour poses a serious threat to peace and security in the region.

Addressing the virtual meeting of Conservative Friends of Pakistan, the foreign minister had said he has written a number of letters to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council on the Indian posture.

Referring to Indian blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that on the 5th of August last year, New Delhi illegally and unilaterally attempted to alter the disputed status of the territory in clear violations of international laws.

He had said India should be pressurized to stop human rights violations in the occupied territory and move towards resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions.