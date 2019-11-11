Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Bandi Pura, area of occupied Kashmir, on Monday.

Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported that the Indian troops martyred two Kashmiris during a cordon and search operation in the area.

Violent military operations are going on in various areas of the held valley and cases of firing are also being reported.

Meanwhile, the military siege in Occupied Kashmir has entered the 99th day.

Indian authorities had imposed curfew in Kishtwar town and adjoining areas of Jammu region in the wake of verdict on Babri Masjid dispute by the Indian Supreme Court.

Restrictions under Section 144, prohibiting assembles of four or more persons continue in the territory.

The communication network, including prepaid phones and internet services, continues to remain suspended since August 5th.

Suspension of internet service even at the ‘Media Facilitation Centre’ in Srinagar has irked media persons, who depend on the facility to file their news stories.

The shortage of edible items and life-saving drugs had doubled the misery of the people of occupied Kashmir.

All shops and business establishments remain closed and traffic is off the roads.