Indian troops martyr two youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR (Web Desk): Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir, according to Kashmir Media Service.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation in Katapora village of Yaripora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Their identities are yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, intense clashes erupted in the area as the youth took to streets to protest against the killings, pelting the forces with stones. The forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Authorities have suspended the Internet service in twin districts of Islamabad and Kulgam.

Earlier, on Jan 9, a woman embraced martyrdom and another sustained injuries when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Shahkot sector across the Line of Control (LoC).

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a twitter statement said, “Indian army continues nonprofessional conduct. Besides atrocities in IOK, violating ceasefire targeted civil population in Shahkot sector across LOC”.

