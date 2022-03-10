Indian unarmed supersonic projectile object falls near Mian Chunnu: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI (Agencies): Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said an unarmed supersonic projectile object detected by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) since its flight from the Indian side crashed on Pakistan’s soil near Mian Chunnu.

The ISPR DG told a media briefing that at 18:43 hours (6:43 p.m.) on March 9, the high speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory by the PAF Air Defence Operation System, which suddenly manoeuvred from its initial course and intruded into the Pakistani territory.

The projectile ultimately fell near Mian Chunnu and damaged some civilian property, however, no loss of life was reported, he added.

“PAF continuously monitored the complete flying path of the object, from its point of origin near Sirsa in India to its point of impact, near Mian Channu.

“It initiated requisite tactical actions,” he said.

“It is important to highlight that the flight path of this object endangered many international and domestic passenger flights — both in Indian and Pakistani air space — as well as human life and property on ground.

“Whatever caused this incident to happen, it is for the Indians to explain. It, nevertheless, shows their disregard for aviation safety and reflects very poorly on their technological prowess and procedural efficiency,” he said, adding that this could have resulted in a major aviation disaster.

“Pakistan strongly protests this flagrant violation and cautions against recurrence of any such incident in the future,” he warned.

Air Vice Marshall Tariq Zia told the media that at the time this projectile was picked up, there were two airway routes active and several commercial airlines in the area. “If you look at the speed and height of the projectile, it was 40,000 feet high, and the airlines were between 35,000 to 42,000 feet. This could have been very detrimental to the safety of passengers.”

The DG also made it clear that there was no sensitive installation in Mian Channu where the projectile fell.

In response to a question, he said “testing and trial of such weapon systems do take place”. “But what this was, India has to explain.”

“This incident reflects the questionable capabilities of the human resources working on these programmes in India as well as this technology.”

Asked for more details about the object, he said “we are not claiming anything right now”. “As a responsible nation, we will wait for India to respond. We have given details of whatever we know right now. But it is for the Ind-ians to explain what happened in Mian Channu.”

“All our forces are alert to the threat and challenges that we face.”

DG ISPR was asked whether the army was standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan, in relation to the current political situation and his impending no-confidence vote.

“I had clearly stated in my last press conference that the army has nothing do with politics,” he replied. “It is this way and it will remain this way.”

