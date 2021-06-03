Indiana Jones 5 being filmed in UK

Monitoring Desk

The latest Indiana Jones film is reportedly set to be filmed in Northumberland at Bamburgh Castle – the UK’s most haunted – according to experts

Indiana Jones is coming to the UK, according to reports.

The fifth film of the smash-hit saga, Indiana Jones 5, is set to be filmed at Britain’s most haunted castle – and it’s based in Northumberland.

Bamburgh Castle will have the production company filming scenes for the forthcoming blockbuster – starring Harrison Ford – next week.

It’s set to be Indiana Jones’ toughest challenge yet, as experts claim it is the most haunted castle in the UK.

The new film will be based on the ghost of the Pink Lady, who flung herself off the battlements in the Middle Ages after her lover left her for a rival.

She is said to haunt the corridors, according to The Sun.

Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland, is the new filming spot (Image: Steve Cox/REX/Shutterstock)

Some crew members have even been creeped out by filming at the castle.

The publication reports that it has “rattled” everyone and some of the team are “reluctant” to go into the oldest part of the castle.

“Aside from the ghosts, it’s a huge production and great news for the British film industry, which has been on its knees for 18 months. It’s great to see such a huge blockbuster getting under way,” a source told the outlet.

“It’s a major priority for the studio so it needs to get going – ghosts or not.

“The team will have to overcome it, even if some of them want to avoid certain places.”

Indiana Jones 5 is the newest film in the franchise, since 2008’s Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.

The latest blockbuster is set to come out next year (Image: Lucasfilm/Paramount Pictures/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock)

James Mangold will direct the film, while big names such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen are reportedly set to land huge roles in the movie.

Courtesy: Mirror