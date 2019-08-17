India’s clampdown continues in IoK for 13th consecutive day

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Lockdown continued for a 13th consecutive day in occupied Kashmir to prevent people from holding demonstrations against India after revoking the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month.

According to Kashmir Media Service, hundreds of people on Friday defied the curfew and took to the streets in Srinagar after prayers to express their resentment against New Delhi’s move of revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution that granted special status to the territory.

The Indian occupying forces have been maintaining a strict curfew in the valley since August 5 when the Narendra Modi government announced to scrap the special status of occupied Kashmir.

Communication blackout continued in the valley for a 13th day as tens of thousands of Indian troops have enforced a strict curfew, which includes no internet or phone services while allowing only limited movement in the streets.

Residents have been confined to their houses due to stringent restrictions amid all the communication links of the territory with the outside world snapped by the authorities.

Hurriyat leaders including All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Gilani and chairman of Hurriyat forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have been under house arrest or in jail, with over 900 political leaders and workers lodged in makeshift detention centres.