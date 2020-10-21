India’s Covid-19 tally climbs to 7.65 million – latest updates

Monitoring Desk

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 41 million, claiming at least 1.12 million lives around the world. Here are updates for October 21.

Czech Republic reports 11,984 new cases

The Czech Republic reported 11,984 new coronavirus cases for October 20, the highest daily tally on record, as the country is struggling with a surge in recent weeks.

The number of people who died rose to 1,619 from 1,513 over the past 24 hours in the country of 10.7 million, Health Ministry data showed.

The data on casualties are being assigned to a number of previous days as reports come in with a delay.

The government is to meet at an extraordinary session at 8:00 am local time (0600 GMT) to discuss the epidemiological situation. Health Minister Roman Prymula had hinted on Tuesday that tougher anti-epidemic measures were on the way.

India’s tally climbs to 7.65 million

India has recorded 54,044 new infections, taking its tally to 7.65 million, health ministry data showed.

The world’s second most populous nation also has the second highest caseload, after the United States, which has a total of 8.2 million.

India’s death toll from the virus stood at 115,914, with 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Infections in India have been on the decline since a September peak, but experts have warned there could be a surge as the festival season approaches.

Australia reports rare case of reinfection

Australian authorities say they’re treating a case in the city of Melbourne as a rare reinfection.

The only case reported in the former hot spot of Victoria state had also tested positive in July.

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said an expert panel had decided to classify the case as a reinfection rather than shedding viral remnants of the July infection.

Andrews says the classification reflected “an abundance of caution” rather than conclusive evidence. He assumed further testing would be conducted into the case in search of a definitive result.

Melbourne has been in lockdown since early July, but restrictions in Australia’s second-largest city are easing this week as daily infection tallies remain low.

Germany’s confirmed cases rise by 7,595 to 380,762

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 7,595 to 380,762, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 39 to 9,875, the tally showed.

Mexico asks cemeteries to close ahead of holiday, fearing rebound

Mexican authorities are calling on cemeteries to close to public visitors ahead of the Day of the Dead, a celebration that usually draws hundreds of thousands of people nationwide, as officials strive to avert another wave of infections.

The November 1-2 celebration blends Catholic rituals and the pre-Hispanic belief that the dead return once a year from the underworld, and believers throng cemeteries and public plazas on those days.

Ahead of the holiday, cemeteries will largely remain closed, as they could “become areas of high risk for contagion,” Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told reporters on Tuesday. “The recommendation is to avoid crowds.”

An outbreak at a posh wedding in the northern border city of Mexicali this month was a reminder of the health risk of mass gatherings, with local officials saying that over one hundred people among the several hundred guests contracted the virus.

Officials said the event was too large, and videos of the celebration showed a packed dance floor of people without masks.

US aid talks imperilled amid Republican opposition

The White House and Democrats in the US Congress moved closer to agreement on a new relief package as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his own Republican Party.

With just two weeks until the US presidential election, Trump signalled a willingness to go along with more than $2.2 trillion in new Covid-19 relief, a figure Democrats have been pushing for months.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, publicly said he would bring up a deal if one is reached by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and approved by the House of Representatives.

Brazil health minister ill with suspected case

Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello has fallen ill with a suspected case, the ministry’s press office said, as the country battles with the third-worst coronavirus outbreak globally, with nearly 5.3 million cases.

The ministry said Pazuello had a fever and would be tested for Covid-19. On Monday, the minister had missed a public event with President Jair Bolsonaro.

“He had a small indisposition and went to the hospital,” Bolsonaro said at the event. The ministry said on Monday that Pazuello had been discharged and was at home.

Venezuela plans to use Russian and Chinese vaccines

Venezuela plans to vaccinate citizens with Russian and Chinese vaccines, which could arrive in the South American nation in December or January, President Nicolas Maduro said.

“It has been announced that the completed Russian and Chinese vaccines should arrive by December, January, December-January, and we are going to start vaccination,” Maduro said during a live broadcast on state television.

He added that older people and those with existing diseases would take priority, but that all Venezuelans would be vaccinated.

The country received a first batch of the Russian “Sputnik-V” coronavirus vaccine in early October as part of the Phase Three clinical trial, and the government said about 2,000 volunteers would participate. The delivery was the first in Latin America.

Mexico reports 555 more deaths

Mexico’s Ministry of Health has reported 5,788 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 555 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 860,714 and the death toll to 86,893.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

New Zealand reports two new community cases of Covid-19, 23 imported

New Zealand has reported two new cases of Covid-19 in the community linked to a port worker who tested positive over the weekend, and 23 imported cases.

Most of the imported cases are linked to a group of Russian and Ukrainian fishermen who were staying at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

This takes New Zealand’s total confirmed cases to 1,556, he said.

Mainland China reports 11 new cases

China has reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on October 20, down from 19 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said.

All of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

It also reported another 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 24 a day earlier.

China has now reported a total of 85,715 confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak began, with a death toll of 4,634.

South Africa records 164 new deaths

South Africa has reported 164 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities in the country to 18,656.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 1,050 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, pushing the number of confirmed cases nationwide to 706,304 infections.

Mkhize said nearly 4.6 million people have been tested for the virus since it was first detected seven months ago.

Meanwhile, more than 15,000 people were tested during the past 24 hours, he said.

He added that 639,568 people had recovered from the virus, which translates to a 90 percent recovery rate.

CDC says US has seen 300,000 more deaths than usual

A new government report has shown that since the coronavirus pandemic began, the US has seen 300,000 more deaths than it usually would.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been tracking how many deaths have been reported and comparing them with counts seen in other years. Usually, between the beginning of February and the end of September, about 1.9 million deaths are reported. This year, it’s closer to 2.2 million – a 14.5 percent increase.

The CDC says the coronavirus was involved in about two-thirds of the excess deaths. CDC officials say it’s likely the virus was a factor in many other deaths too.

For example, someone with heart attack symptoms may have hesitated to go to a hospital that was busy with coronavirus patients.

The largest segment of the excess deaths, about 95,000, were in elderly people ages 75 to 84. That was 21.5 percent more than in a normal year. But the biggest relative increase, 26.5 percent, was in people ages 25 to 44. Deaths in people younger than 25 actually dropped slightly.

Deaths were up for different racial and ethnic groups, but the largest increase – 54 percent – was among Hispanic Americans.

Courtesy: TRT World