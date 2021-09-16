India’s inability to curb trade of nuclear material is a threat to world security: FO

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: India’s inability to curb the trade of nuclear material in the black market, is a serious threat to world Security and it has also exposed Indian claims of a responsible nuclear state at International level. It was observed by Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Amb., Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, while responding to a media query during weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

Asim said that the trade of banned nuclear material in black market in India is a serious violation of IAEA’s regimes and nuclear nonproliferation protocol and pose a serious threat to the security of the region and the world at large.

Amb. Asim called on the international community and international nuclear watchdog to take notice of this alarming situation of security of nuclear fissile material in India.

While answering a query regarding recent statements of US officials regarding Pakistan, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar said that the recent comments made by the United States lawmakers and Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, during Congressional hearing on Afghanistan were not in line with the close cooperation between Pakistan and the United States regarding Afghanistan peace process and US evacuation from the country.

Asim said that such statements are surprising as Pakistan’s positive role in the Afghan peace process, recent facilitation of the multinational evacuation effort from Afghanistan, and continued support for an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan have been acknowledged by the US authorities more than once during recent days.

According to spokesperson, both Pakistan and the United States had been working collectively for achieving the shared objective of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan that represents all factions of Afghan society and proved to be helpful in ending the decades long conflict in Afghanistan.

Amb. Asim observed that due to convergence of interests, there are prospects of a broad-based and constructive relationship between the two nations in the days to come.

While responding to Indian propaganda against Pakistan, Asim said that these are fabricated unfounded allegations and white lies, aimed at defaming Pakistan.

Asim categorically rejected baseless assertion of Indian media. While talking about situation inside Afghanistan, Asim said that Pakistan is actively pursuing the economic and humanitarian situation in the neighboring country and urging international community to take urgent measures to avert the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.