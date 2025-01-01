India’s involvement in terrorism, target killings in Pakistan exposed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Washington Post has exposed India’s involvement in terrorism and target killings in Pakistan.

According to Washington Post’s report, India’s intelligence agency RAW has carried out at least six target killings in Pakistan using hired assassins and Afghan weapons.

The Washington Post highlights an incident in Lahore, where two masked individuals shot and killed a man named Tamba, whose real name was Aamir Sarfraz, in April of last year.

This incident is also part of India’s covert assassination campaign, similar to those in other countries.

It mentions that since 2021, RAW has launched a covert campaign to kill multiple individuals in Pakistan, targeting several Pakistani citizens.