India’s latest war plan and Pakistan

According to Indian media, the deployment of the first regiment of S-400 Triumph missile systems has begun at an airbase in the Indian state of Punjab and likely to be completed in February 2022. While quoting military sources, the report revealed that the missile system is being deployed by the Indian Air Force while transportation of critical components and peripheral equipment to the deployment site continues, and is likely to complete within the next six weeks. Sources said that the Indian military is deploying the S-400 missile systems in such a way that it covers sections of the border with China and Pakistan simultaneously.

The initial deliveries of the Russian made S-400 air Defense System had arrived in India and the BJP led Indian hawkish regime decided to deploy this highly sophisticated lethal weapon against India’s prime target Pakistan and staunch rival China. According to reports, the Indian Air Force had started deployment of the S-400 Missile system at an Air Base in Northwestern Punjab in a way that both rivals Pakistan and China remained at its target 24/7 throughout the year. Pakistan had categorically informed the world about adverse effects of Indian S-400 missile on strategic balance during recent months, however after installation of S-400 missiles on Pakistani border, this perception has become a reality and the cruel enemy wants to live with Pakistan while placing dagger at its jugular vein. The geostrategic landscape of South Asia had suddenly changed with the introduction of the latest weapon by India in the region. According to reports, India had purchased five regimental sets of systems from the Russian Federation worth $ 5.43 billion and planned to deploy most assets of this latest weapon at Indian borders with Pakistan and China. According to Defense experts, the S-400 Missile is a hit to kill system having a range of 250-400 kilometers and capable of intercepting any ballistic missile and aircraft in a 60 km radius. Currently, Indian warmongers are beating drums that India’s S-400 Missile System can hit Pakistani fighter jets, civilian airliners, Ballistic and cruise missiles deep inside Pakistani territory after induction of this weapon.

Indian Strategists are hopeful that further deployment of 2-3 batteries of S-400 Systems at Pak-India border would bring whole Pakistani air space within effective range of S-400 missile systems. In fact, India’s fear of the Pakistani Air Force was the real motive behind procurement of the S-400 Missile System; so India will be able to hit Pakistani fighter jets and missiles inside Pakistan’s territory before they enter Indian air space to carry out any operation on the India side. According to independent Defense Analysts, S-400 Missile system will not alter strategic dynamics in Pakistan India matrix because Pakistan has enough capabilities to counter this threat, however this system will provide Indian jingoes to execute any dangerous adventure such as surgical strikes against Pakistan in a state of delusion that India is invulnerable from any retaliatory attack.

According to Defense Analysts, the S-400 System cannot impair Pakistan’s Defensive and Offensive capabilities. In fact, Pakistani Missiles including Shaheen, Ghazvani and Abdali can evade S-400 System easily, whereas Pakistan Cruise missile Babur and MRIV Ababeel are fully capable of exhausting India’s latest weapon during an armed conflict. Presently, Nuclear Pakistan has unlimited options to scratch Indian narcissism however India needs a war to test the muscles of its nuclear armed neighbour.