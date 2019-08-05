India’s move to abolish Kashmir’s special status against UN resolutions: Shehbaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned Indian government’s move to abolish Kashmir’s special status as “illegal,” insisting it was an internationally recognized disputed territory.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, he said that the people of occupied Kashmir were being oppressed day and night, adding that the whole nation is united over Kashmir dispute.

The PML-N president called for an emergency meeting of the parliamentary leaders to discuss the ongoing situation.

“This is a matter of Pakistan s national interest and the entire nation is united on this front,” Sharif said and claimed that the action by India is an “act of treason” against the United Nations.

Taking a jibe at the Indian prime minister, Shehbaz said that Narendra Modi was involved in the killings of thousands of Muslims in Gujrat, adding that it would be childish to expect resolution of Kashmir dispute from him.

He questioned whether the US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate Kashmir dispute was a trump card or trap card, adding that this is a test for the international community including US President.